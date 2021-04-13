Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $91,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $551,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCD opened at $113.51 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $120.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

