Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYF stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average is $67.52. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $77.61.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.