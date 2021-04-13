Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17. X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $47.91.

