CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS CBBI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. 6,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943. The company has a market cap of $106.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.88. CBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; and credit cards.

