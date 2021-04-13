CertiK (CTK) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $3.30 or 0.00005239 BTC on major exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $121.57 million and $14.47 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00067120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.20 or 0.00260810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.56 or 0.00687054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,703.84 or 0.99595377 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00020559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $548.81 or 0.00871703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 101,836,457 coins and its circulating supply is 36,854,559 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

