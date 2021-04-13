Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Shares in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CODI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $817,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,241 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,711. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

