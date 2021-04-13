Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $240,000 in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.16% of iShares Global Utilities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1,973.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 99,164 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000.

NYSEARCA:JXI opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.36.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

