Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $231,000 Investment in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,063 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

