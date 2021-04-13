Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $3,928,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after buying an additional 48,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after buying an additional 129,333 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FBHS opened at $101.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.57. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $101.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.