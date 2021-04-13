Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,373 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

