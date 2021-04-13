Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC opened at $126.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $126.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

