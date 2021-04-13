Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 9,585 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,585 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBAB. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 77,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,712,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE GBAB opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.