CF Bankshares Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ CFBK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $104.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $23.68.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other CF Bankshares news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

