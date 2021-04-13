CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 25.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,910 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $20,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

