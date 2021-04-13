Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCEL. Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,818,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

