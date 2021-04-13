Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,335 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 88,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $2,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,800 shares in the company, valued at $15,369,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. PetMed Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

