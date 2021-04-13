Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 10,946 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 354,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $10,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

