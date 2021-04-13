Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Acquires £32,725 in Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) insider Andrew Davies bought 11,900 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £32,725 ($42,755.42).

Shares of LON CHG traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 276 ($3.61). The stock had a trading volume of 132,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,488. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 269.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 271.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.51. Chemring Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 181.80 ($2.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 319.50 ($4.17). The firm has a market cap of £780.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

