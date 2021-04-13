CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 104 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 99,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 203,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $155.93 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.32 and a 12-month high of $159.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.56.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

