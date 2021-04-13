CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWL stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -105.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

