CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $499,000 Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Linde were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after purchasing an additional 255,915 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.24.

LIN opened at $285.43 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $286.98. The stock has a market cap of $149.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.05 and a 200-day moving average of $253.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

