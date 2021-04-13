CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $201,000 in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,747,000 after purchasing an additional 451,620 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 559,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,662,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Luminex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 543,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMNX shares. BTIG Research cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNX opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

