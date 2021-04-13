CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $214,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $72,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.22.

Starbucks stock opened at $113.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.35 and a 52-week high of $113.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

