CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $278,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 841,171 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 506,401 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $86.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

