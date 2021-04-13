China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Down 80.5% in March

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Customer Relations Centers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of China Customer Relations Centers worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Customer Relations Centers alerts:

Shares of CCRC stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. China Customer Relations Centers has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for China Customer Relations Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Customer Relations Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.