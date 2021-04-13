China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Update

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

NYSE CEA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.