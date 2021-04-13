Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $16,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.92.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,539.50 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $728.00 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,440.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,379.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.