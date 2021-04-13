Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Increased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,218.00. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.92.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,539.50 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $728.00 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,440.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,379.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

