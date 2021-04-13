Christa Davies Sells 78,000 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $19,937,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $259.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.99 and its 200-day moving average is $236.31. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

