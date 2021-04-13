Christine Ring Sells 1,200 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $82,540.00.

Shares of NRIX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. 565,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,754. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

