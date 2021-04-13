Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $187.00 at Barclays

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target increased by Barclays from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CB. Citigroup upped their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.89.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $160.94 on Monday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average is $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Chubb by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

