CIBC Downgrades Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) to Underperform

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) was downgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ACAZF opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

