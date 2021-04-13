CIBC Increases Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$9.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by CIBC to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.91.

Enerplus stock opened at C$6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$7.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.40.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.89%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

