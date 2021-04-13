CIBC Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$100.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TIH. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.50.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TIH stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$97.40. The company had a trading volume of 37,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,323. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$60.99 and a one year high of C$100.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$93.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.46.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$984.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.3200005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total transaction of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,250. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.