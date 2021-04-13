Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $87,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852,298 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,970,000 after acquiring an additional 739,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,724,000 after buying an additional 475,804 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 678.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,994,000 after buying an additional 408,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 398,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,754,000 after buying an additional 275,253 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CINF opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.