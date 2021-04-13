Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 2,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,663. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cipher Pharmaceuticals from $0.85 to $0.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.