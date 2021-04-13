CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Down to $34.60

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.60, but opened at $33.63. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 467 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a market cap of $679.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $861,874.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 60.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

