Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $62.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $53.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $244.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

