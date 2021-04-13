Citigroup Inc. Has $26,000 Holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 325.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $136.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

