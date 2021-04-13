Citigroup Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA YINN opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $31.92.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

