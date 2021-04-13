Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY)

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hoshizaki from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of HSHZY stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929. Hoshizaki has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $26.37.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

