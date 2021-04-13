Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Down 5.4%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91. 108,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,414,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCO. Citigroup lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $893.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

