Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report sales of $3.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10,000.00 and the highest is $6.60 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $4.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $11.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $26.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.32 million, with estimates ranging from $1.39 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of CLSD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.79. 409,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,074. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

