Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLF. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.59.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.64 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $2,497,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,373 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

