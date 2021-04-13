Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Shares of GLO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 182,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,656. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

