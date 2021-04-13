CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $216.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $185.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.84. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,376,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,911,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after purchasing an additional 173,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after purchasing an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

