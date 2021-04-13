CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the March 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBRI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 279,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,232. CMTSU Liquidation has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services.

