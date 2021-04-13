CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. 153,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,522,810 shares.The stock last traded at $15.59 and had previously closed at $15.52.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,502 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,215,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,763,000 after purchasing an additional 362,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 18,474,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,067,000 after purchasing an additional 737,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $145,309,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.