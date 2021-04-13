Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 43,476 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 311.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,476 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.0% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,679,005,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,079,000 after buying an additional 1,855,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after buying an additional 1,627,649 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,293,000 after buying an additional 1,317,497 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day moving average of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

