Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $95.48 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $75.89 and a twelve month high of $96.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average is $88.03.

